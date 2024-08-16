Chennai corporation to sell organic manure for agricultural purpose to neighbouring districts

CHENNAI: With its stock of organic compost piling up in lakhs of kilograms, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planned to give the compost derived from solid waste in the city for agricultural purposes to the neighbouring districts.

The official stated that the discussion along with the Agricultural department is ongoing, and once finalized they would fix the cost and quantity distributed to the farmers.

Source segregation is promoted to reduce the waste transported to the two landfills in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi, which would increase the lifetime of the dump yards.

The civic body handles up to 6,000 tons of waste generated daily, among which the bio-degradable waste of over 500 tons is being composted in a decentralized manner at ward level by ordinary compost plants.

As many as 208 centers are functional to produce organic manure that has been used for Chennai Corporation parks and greeneries.

Additionally, it has been sold to the public and farmers for Rs 10 per kg.

"Earlier, the organic fertilizer was given to the horticulture department, but since the demand has reduced for the same they stopped purchasing organic compost. At least 4.50 lakh kilograms of manure are produced every day and it has been used by the plants in the parks and greenery areas across the city. Now, we have planned to give manure for agricultural purposes at the lowest price, " said S Sakthimanikandan, chief engineer of solid waste management, GCC.

Initially, it would be sold to the farmers in Tiruvallur district and based on the purchase it would be extended to Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts.

He further added, "The discussion with the state agricultural department in the initial stage. If it has been confirmed, the quantity and rate will be fixed for the farmers based on the requirement."

The GCC official mentioned that at least 70 percent of the residents dispose of waste by segregating, which has helped to ease out the work for the sanitary workers and fastened the production of organic fertilizers from biodegradable waste in the city.