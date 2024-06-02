Chennai Corporation to re-lay over 3,000 roads before onset of north east monsoon

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to re-lay over 3,000 interior and bus route roads in the city, preparing the State capital for the onset of northeast monsoon, officials said.

Service departments have been ordered to complete the road cut works within two weeks and if they carry out any work on the newly re-laid roads the concerned department should provide a double charge, officials have issued a warning.

“Due to the model code of conduct the road re-laying work has been on hold and it is expected to resume on June 6. Tenders have been floated for 1,000 roads-both interior and bus route roads. They would be immediately re-laid once the poll code ends. As many as 2,140 roads are identified in the city and the tender process is expected to start soon,” a senior official with GCC told DT Next.

It is noted that as per Corporation’s standing instructions, the service departments including Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Tangedco should not carry out road cut work for a minimum period of six months if not for emergencies. If any violations are found, the concerned departments have to pay double charges to the Corporation. In addition, if the departments take over road cut works it should be done within the stipulated time if not steps would be taken against the concerned department, officials said.

Talking about the issue of newly re-laid roads failing to sustain even for a few weeks, the Corporation officials assured of monitoring the project works. “The road re-laying works will be under the supervision of zonal officials and the contractors are instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the Corporation. If there is any issue with the materials used and if the roads don’t sustain at least for a year, the contractors have to re-lay it again and action will be taken against the contractors," said the official.