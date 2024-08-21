Chennai Corporation to construct wooden ramp for differently-abled at Elliot's Beach

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun work to construct a wooden ramp for the differently-abled at Elliot's Beach in Besant Nagar, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Beach in Chennai which attracts thousands of tourists daily is all set to have a permanent ramp for the differently-abled persons to visit and enjoy its beauty, officials said.

In response to this, GCC had applied for permission from the Tamil Nadu Coastal Regulation Zone Authority to install a wooden ramp, following a similar project in Marina Beach.

The board has granted permission, and the construction work has begun. The ramp is estimated to be built on Rs 1.61 crore with treated wood and will span 190 meters in length and 2.80 meters in width.

Officials have also stated that the project will be completed within four months and will be available for use thereafter.