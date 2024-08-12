Chennai Corporation seals 18 unlicenced commercial buildings

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Monday sealed 18 commercial buildings that were functioning without mandatory trade licence at Kodambakkam and Nungambakkam.

These apart, the civic body also sealed three shops that were found selling gutkha, a tobacco product banned in Tamil Nadu, after receiving a report from the city police.

"Despite issuing notice to the commercial establishments a week ago, they failed to get the traders licence from the local body. So, we have sealed the shops. We have not imposed a penalty against them; they may apply for the licence and submit an affidavit and demand draft for the required amount," said a senior official with the Teynampet zone (zone 9). After verifying the documents, the shops would be allowed to open for business.

Meanwhile, based on a police complaint, three commercial establishments were sealed for selling gutkha. They would be allowed to function again only after the police issue a no-objection certificate.

Meanwhile, the Kodambakkam zone (zone 10) authorities collected Rs 21.50 lakh rent due from 165 shops in the commercial space owned by the Chennai Corporation. Recently, the civic body had sealed these shops for not paying rent. But after the local MLA intervened and requested the Corporation to consider the livelihood of the owners and workers of these shops, they were allowed to reopen on the condition that they would pay up the due amount in two instalments.