Chennai Corporation rent collection drive picks pace, 165 shops pay Rs 21.50 L

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected Rs 21.50 lakh of rent due from 165 shops in the commercial hubs in Kodambakkam zone (zone 10).

Officials stated that the shopkeepers have to ensure they pay the due amount within two months.

“As many as 350 shops owned by Chennai Corporation have been given for rental for commercial purposes in Kodambakkam zone, especially Pondy Bazaar and Ranganathan Street. Since they failed to pay the rent we issued notice to the shop keepers last week. Almost 150 shops have paid their rental dues recently. The shops of defaulters were sealed on Friday,” said P Murugesan, zonal officer of Kodambakkam zone (zone 10).

After the local MLA intervened, the shopkeepers assured to repay the rent in two instalments. Considering their livelihood, the Corporation authorities opened the shops. “On Saturday, the shopkeepers of 165 outlets paid their first instalments of rental due. A total of Rs 21.50 lakh rent was paid by the shopkeepers. They have promised to pay within two months, if not the shops will be sealed again, added the officer.

Similarly, several shops in the locality are listed in the top 100 that failed to pay property tax. The zonal officer stated that steps have been taken to collect the property tax from the concerned individual in the commercial hub.

The zonal level officials are instructed to intensify the tax and rent collection from individuals across the city. The local body carries out various developmental works in the capital city using the revenue generated by the city corporation.