Chennai Corporation removes 816 abandoned vehicles across Chennai, intensifies drive

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed 816 abandoned vehicles and intensified the drive across the city in recent days.

The unclaimed vehicles seized by the local body will be processed for auction. GCC urged the public to remove their vehicles parked on the road for a long time and obstruct traffic.

The abandoned vehicle drive is one of the announcements made during the corporation budget session in the fiscal year 2023 – 2024 by Mayor R Priya following multiple grievances raised by the ward councilors and the common public in the city. The civic body commenced the abandoned vehicle drive from September 1, 2023.

Though the corporation authorities carried out removing the junk parked on every nook and corner of the streets in the capital city.

The drive was conducted at a slow pace. However, recently the local body has intensified the drive by clearing two-wheelers and three-wheelers. In the last two days, 271 vehicles were removed in north Chennai, 649 vehicles in central and 395 abandoned vehicles in the south region.

Of the total number of 1,315 abandoned vehicles were removed across the city.

The Chennai Corporation has published the vehicle details on the official website, where 338 vehicles have been claimed by the owners on July 24. As many as 85 abandoned vehicles were removed from the three regions in the last two days.

The drive will be vigorously pursued, and all abandoned vehicles will be removed from the city as per the GCC commissioner's order. All the scrapped vehicles have been kept at corporation-owned premises in their respective zones.

Based on clearance certificates obtained by police on these vehicles, the vehicles will be auctioned.