Chennai Corporation organises awareness camp on International Plastic Bag Free Day

CHENNAI: On the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in collaboration with Chennai Corporation organized an awareness camp in Ambattur, Tiruvottiyur and Porur market areas to create public awareness about the health problems caused by plastic.



The officials distributed the cloth bags in the market and urged them to discourage the use of plastic bags.

International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated to create awareness about reducing the use of plastic bags and focus on waste reduction, reuse and recycling.

The vendors were also educated about the alternative materials that can be used instead of plastic.

Dr K Shanthakumari, Standing Committee Chairman of Public Health of the Greater Chennai Corporation inaugurated the awareness camp held in the Ambattur market area. An awareness video was also telecasted for the public.

Through this camp, 5,000 cloth bags and leaflets were distributed to the public and awareness was created.