Chennai Corporation holds consultation meeting with residents on stray dog menace

CHENNAI: In light of the increasing incidents of stray dog and cattle menace in the city, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya held a consultation meeting with the senior officers to resolve the same.

Mayor announced that a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on the owners if the cattle is found roaming open on the roads or streets obstructing traffic for the first time.

The fine amount will be Rs 10,000 if cattle is caught for the second time.

As many as 4,237 cows were seized in 2023 and a fine of Rs 92,04,700 was collected.

In 2024, 122 cows have been seized until June 25, 2024 and a fine of Rs 43,85,000 has been collected.

Mayor said that appropriate steps will be taken to auction the cows if they are caught for the third time.

The civic body is taking measures to arrange for additional places in Chennai and suburbs in collaboration with Animal Husbandry Department and Revenue Department for keeping captive cows.

She added that microchip will be put to identify cows roaming unattended when they are caught and thereby, the same cow will be seized and auctioned the third time.

"If the public gets injured or an accident occurs due to the roaming cows, or if the owners obstruct the civic body employees and prevent them from doing their work during the cow seizure, a case will be registered against them by the police and strict legal action will be taken, " said the Mayor.

Talking about the stray dogs roaming on roads and streets, Mayor said that street dogs are caught by the Corporation staff and sterilized as per the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board.

ABC surgery is performed and rabies vaccine is administered. Trained personnel perform the surgeries and carry out the vaccination.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has captured 19,540 dogs in 2023 and 14,885 dogs were sterilized.

As many as 9,607 dogs were captured and 6,986 dogs were sterilized until June 24, 2024.

Currently, three centers in Pulianthope, Kannammapet and Lloyd's Colony are being allocated an amount of Rs.20 crore for renovation.

Mayor said that two new dog breeding centers are to be started, 7 dog catching vehicles and 3 vehicles for vaccinating dogs are also to be procured, while dog census is going on.