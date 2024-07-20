Chennai Corporation floats tender to reconstruct damaged roads, build new ones

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated a tender to reconstruct damaged roads in the city. Over 2,000 bus route roads will be re-laid at a total cost of Rs 280 crore under TURIF in all 15 zones for the current fiscal year 2024-25.

After the model code of conduct restrictions were lifted, the civic body planned to re-lay roads before the onset of northeast monsoon.

2,118 roads across 15 zones will be part of this project. They include both damaged roads that need fixing as well as entirely new roads.

Under the TURIF, improvement of 681 bus route roads, interior roads and footpaths will be taken up in 10 packages from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone to Sholinganallur zone (zones 6 to 15)

Similarly, the tender will be floated next month to re-lay 431 roads that are in bad shape in 13 zones - Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Valasaravakkam, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones. The re-laying work will be carried out in 15 packages at an estimated cost of Rs 34.22 lakh.

Since, the majority of the bus route roads, interior roads and footpaths are in dilapidated conditions in north Chennai, it would get a facelift in the current financial year.

The Chennai Corporation has planned to re-lay 369 roads and footpaths in five zones in the northern part of the city such as Tiruvottriyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram (zone 1 to 5).

In order to upgrade the Madhavaram Bus and Truck Terminal complex in the Madhavaram zone, as many as 27 roads will be re-laid in seven packages after the tender is awarded to the contractors. The re-laying of roads would help prevent water logging in the bus terminal during the monsoon.

Additionally, as the GCC and health department are focused on health walks in the city, the local body will be re-laying health walkways in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Teynampet and Alandur zones. The work will be carried out in 15 different packages.