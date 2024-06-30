Chennai Corporation creates new water body in Villivakkam

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is constructing an additional pond near Villivakkam Lake at an estimated cost of Rs 7.90 crore. After completion, the local authorities have decided to set up a play area and grow vegetation near the water body. In addition, excess water from the pond is routed to the adjoining water body.

The construction of a new pond commenced last month which is located near the Villivakkam Lake. The project has been handed over to a private contractor. After the completion of the water body, it would be an additional source of water in the locality. The total catchment area is 11,530 sq.m and the water holding capacity of 52,200 cubic metres. The local body has proposed a pedestrian walkway of 900 meters in length having an average width of 4 meters, fully paved with paver block.

“To increase the green cover, we have planned to plant native plant species at an area of 11,400 square metres. Also, a dedicated children’s play area will be set up and a compound wall will be constructed to prevent public polluting the water body. Providing constructed hardscapes such as trellis, butterfly garden, tree court, maze and seating along with garden space are also on the anvil,” said a senior GCC official.

The civic body is to construct toilets for visitors and separate toilet blocks with facilities for differently abled people. In addition, surface runoff is channelled to the water body from the entire site. To prevent inundation during the monsoon seasons, excess water from the pond would be diverted to the adjoining main water body.

“We will install Geo Cell construction for soil stabilisation and erosion control in the embankment area. The regular maintenance of the pond will be done by the concerned contractors and inspection will be carried out by the zonal level officials,” added the official.