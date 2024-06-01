Chennai Corporation catches 13 stray dogs in Anna Nagar after a dog mauled a 2-year-old child

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Friday caught 13 stray dogs in Anna Nagar after a stray dog mauled a 2-year-old child.

The dogs are isolated to observe if they develop rabies related symptoms.

On Monday a stray dog mauled a two-year-old child at Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Anna Nagar where the girl suffered with severe injury on the face.

Later, they took the child to a private hospital nearby, where she underwent plastic surgery.

The child's father lodged a complaint to the Chennai Corporation regarding the incident.

Based on the complaint the local body went in search for the dog however they couldn't find it.

Even the parents and neighbours are unable to identify the stray dog that mauled the kid.

So, the corporation has caught 13 stray dogs roaming in the area.

"We will continue to monitor the captured dogs for 7 to 10 days to observe rabies related symptoms. If there is no evidence of rabies, we will release the dogs back into the same area. We have been carrying out mass immunisation for stray dogs in the city, " said a senior corporation official.

For the past two months, the capital city continues to report dog bite cases and the city corporation has intensified vaccinating against rabies and sterilization for the stray dogs.

The official stated that as many as 20,000 dog bite cases have been reported in Chennai district every year and steps taken to isolate the dogs and vaccinate.

There is no alarming situation in the city at present.