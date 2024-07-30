Chennai Corporation allocates Rs 7.06 crore to replace equipment at 353 Amma Unavagams

CHENNAI: As the utensils and machinery at Amma Unavagams have not been replaced since 2013 that are in dilapidated conditions.

Following multiple complaints and inspections, the Greater Chennai Corporation has allocated Rs 7.06 crore to improve equipment at 353 canteens across the city. The local body has issued guidelines for the concerned authorities regarding the replacement and maintenance of the equipment.

A total of 390 Amma Unavagams are functional in 200 wards including seven canteens at government hospitals in the city corporation limit.

During the inspection by the authorities, the report revealed that of the total number of 56,923 utensils and machinery in 15 zones, almost 23,848 equipment are damaged and cannot be repaired in the canteens. The remaining 33,082 materials are usable.

The civic body has planned to procure new RO Plant, Pest-o-flash, dining table and water heater at many Amma canteens, noted a resolution passed by the city mayor on Tuesday.

Based on the price details obtained from the various organizations, the lower price details have been taken, and considering the details provided in the report by the committee regarding non-functional machines and utensils in the canteens. The price for newly purchased machines and utensils, excluding the RO Plant, costs around Rs 2.08 lakh and Rs 1.87 lakh respectively.

In addition, due to the lack of a price for the RO Plant, online prices revealed that an RO Plant capacity 200 to 500 litre per hour is priced at Rs 50,000.

The costs to replace utensils and machinery ranges from Rs 2.30 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh. So, the Chennai Corporation decided to provide an advance payment for 353 Amma canteens with kitchen facilities, with a minimum amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The Chennai Corporation issued guidelines that the list of non-functional utensils and machines should be given to the zonal officers, Amma canteen department, general store (mechanical and engineering department) and maintain a register.

The zonal officers of 15 zones are instructed to repair the materials and obtain advance payment from the headquarters.

The newly purchased equipment must be recorded in the register, and the machinery should be repaired within 30 days.

After purchasing new equipment as per the given list, the damaged ones should be delivered to the general store within 10 days.