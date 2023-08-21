Chennai Corp school pillar collapses, parents & students stage protest

CHENNAI: Parents and students of Chennai Corporation school in Nesapakkam staged a protest on Monday against the officials as the pillar collapsed creating cracks in the classroom, however, no mishap was reported.

The parents claim that though multiple complaints were raised to the concerned officials no steps have been taken for the past two years.

"Two years ago, the City Corporation carried out major fixing works in the school including a cracked wall. However, within three months crack reappeared, and we have informed the school management and civic body authorities to fix the issue. There have been no steps taken till date, and suddenly the beam collapsed in the first standard classroom, luckily there was no school on Saturday," said Lakshamanan, a parent.

The parents rued that the government should act against the issue before any accident occur. There are multiple cracks identified in the school including two classrooms, and toilets.

Parents are scared to send their children, especially during the monsoon season since the building is already weak.

C Paul Princely Rajkumar, zonal officer of Kodambakkam zone (zone 10), stated that they received the information regarding the wall crack on Thursday, and inspections were carried out immediately along with higher authorities.

"The students have been shifted to the nearby Chennai Corporation school, and the repair work will begin on Wednesday," he added.