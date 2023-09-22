Chennai cops identify four spots for idol immersion, to deploy 16,500 personnel

CHENNAI: Four places have been identified to immerse the more than 1,500 Vinayagar idols placed in public places, said the city police, adding that it would deploy over 16,000 personnel for the peaceful conduct of the ritual.

The city police had granted permissions to set up 1,519 Vinayagar Idols based on assurances given by the concerned persons that they would adhere to the restrictions and conditions imposed by the police, perform poojas in a peaceful manner, and also to immerse idols at designated places.

In the areas within the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police, idols could be immersed at four places – Srinivasapuram, Palgalainagar in Neelankarai, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and behind Tiruvottiyur Popular Weighing Machine – where arrangements have been made to immerse idols with the help of conveyor belt, cranes, boats, etc.

At these four points, temporary control rooms and help desks would be set up, and fire engines, ambulances, motor boats, swimmers would be ready to handle any emergency. Watch towers would be erected, from which officials would monitor crowd using binoculars, Mounted branch personnel, all-terrain vehicles (beach buggies), etc. would also be present to prevent any untoward incidents and criminal activities.

Also, 17 routes have been identified to take the idols in procession to the immersion points, the police added in a statement.

As many as 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 home guards would be on bandobust duty to ensure peaceful conduct of poojas and idol immersion without any untoward incident.

The personnel would monitor the places where the idols are installed and patrol teams on two and four-wheelers would surveil the area. Those who installed idols in public places were already urged to set up CCTV cameras, said the statement. The idols should be taken in procession only on permitted days and routes, it added.