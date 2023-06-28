Chennai CoP Shankar Jiwal launches 'cyber alert' app

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday launched 'cyber alert' app developed in-house to classify and group similar cybercrime complaints and details about cybercrime offenders for the aid of investigating officers.

The app will be fed with details about the phone numbers, bank account numbers, e-mail ids of cybercrime offenders.

If the fed details crop up in other cases, the app will automatically group the cases, and alert the investigators and senior officials.

This will help senior officers to keep a tab on the update on cyber crime cases and also guide the investigating team accordingly.

As the number of Cyber crime cases increase, this app will help in classifying different kind of cases.

While the app will be used by Chennai City Police, it is also expected to be implemented for use in police districts across the State too.