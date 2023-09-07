Chennai collector transferred to Nilgiris

CHENNAI: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Thursday transferred Chennai district collector among others. According to an order issued by state chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, M Aruna, collector of Chennai, has been transferred and posted as collector of Nilgiris, replacing S P Amirth who has been appointed as commissioner of land administration.

Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, additional secretary to government, food and consumer protection department has been transferred and posted as new Chennai collector.

Dr R Nanthagopal, special secretary of agriculture and farmers welfare department has been shunted out to the office of Commissioner of archives and historical research, replacing G Prakash.

Hanish Chabbra, special secretary of state backward classes and minorities welfare department has been appointed as managing directof of TUFIDCO (Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), replacing Dr Neeraj Mittal who has been deputed to Government of India post.