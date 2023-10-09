Chennai bizman held for cheating Sudan firm of Rs 54.9 lakh

CHENNAI: A City-based businessman was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly cheating a company in Sudan, Africa of Rs 54.9 lakh by promising to export rice and pulses.



The complainant, Shakul Hameed lives in Sudan and has an office there in the name of Starwings General Trading LLC through which he buys grains from India and does business there.

According to the purchase agreement through E-mail, Shakul is to purchase 502 metric tons of rice for a price of Rs 2 crore from the accused, Muhammed Zakir Hussain, who is running a company, Ayesha Exports in Thousand Lights, Chennai.

As per the agreement, Shakul Hameed had transferred Rs 54.9 lakh in three installments through bank transactions.

The accused, who received the advance amount delayed in exporting the rice, citing various reasons.

When the complainant asked him about the delay, the accused allegedly threatened him after which he filed a police complaint.

Accordingly, a case was registered by the CCB, who arrested the accused Mohammed Zakir Hussain (33) of Thoraipakkam on Saturday.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police seized a car, laptop, 11 mobile phones, and documents from the accused.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested persons have cheated several others too and his bank accounts have been frozen.