Chennai Beach to Tambaram: Only 10 local train stations have parking facilities

CHENNAI: At the Park Railway Station, it’s common to see vehicles — both four- and two-wheelers parked everywhere, especially right next to the ‘No Parking’ sign.

Motorists lament over the lack of adequate parking space at the local railway stations, which forces them to park their vehicles in any space they find.

Most parking spaces at local stations in the city are gasping for space, which forces motorists to use up the next available space to them, even if it’s on the road, where there’s a risk of theft and/or damage to the property.

Many passengers depend on private parking facilities in most of the railway stations though it's expensive. “It’s Rs 25/day (from 7 am to 9.30 pm) for two-wheelers, and only bikes and scooters are allowed to be parked here,” says the owner of a private vehicle parking center in Nungambakkam.

Finding a parking space for your car at a local station is a huge challenge, as “facilities are available only for cycles and two-wheelers,” says Raja, an employee under a contractor. “We get the tender by registering online. The railway fixes the rate for each square foot.”

Out of 18 stations between the Chennai Beach station to Tambaram station, parking facility is available only in 10 stations. The contract period is for a maximum of two years.

“Once the contract period is over, a new tender will be initiated and a new contractor will be taking the contract for parking slots. In some places, tender has been quoted and finalised. The process is going on now. Within 1-2 months, it will be taken up by a new contractor,” says an official from the Southern Railway.