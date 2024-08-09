Chennai Beach-Egmore 4th line project going on in full swing: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: The Chennai Beach-Chennai Egmore 4th line project is advancing rapidly, said a Southern Railway statement. It is a significant project aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of Chennai city's rail network and facilitating the introduction of additional passenger and freight services.

The project covers a distance of 4.30 km and is being carried out at a cost of Rs 274.20 crore between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore railway stations.

To facilitate the completion of the 4th line work, MRTS lines between Chennai Beach and Chintadripet railway stations were temporarily suspended from August 27, 2023.

The completion of this project will enable increased frequency for long-distance and freight trains. The 4th line is also pivotal for expanding services from Chennai Egmore and Tambaram terminal, thus enhancing connectivity in the region.

It will also significantly enhance the railway infrastructure, decongest existing lines, and strengthen the operational efficiency of the Chennai suburban rail network, the release added.

Work on the project is in an advanced stage except for a 110-meter stretch where land is to be exchanged with the Navy. As a result, work on this particular stretch has not yet commenced as permission is awaited. Meanwhile, MRTS train services will be resumed between Chintadripet and Chennai Beach within one month of permission to start work granted by the Navy, added the statement.