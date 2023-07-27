Chennai-based ‘TeaBoy’ celebrates staff loyalty, gifts 3 cars to core team

CHENNAI: Teaboy, a Chennai-based fast growing tea beverage vendor, gifted three Hyundai i10 cars to its core team members for their loyalty in building the business.

Suresh Sambandam, CEO, Kissflow was invited to handover these cars to Tamilselvi, Prasanth and Manimaran on Wednesday.

Founded by Joseph Rajesh in 2019, Teaboy has grown exponentially in three years. On the sidelines of the event, Joseph Rajesh - CEO-founder, Teaboy said, “I cannot think of a better way to say thank you to the pillars of Teaboy - Tamilselvi, Prasanth and Manimaran, who joined me in my pursuit of growing the company. With the support of my core team, today we are at 410 outlets. This is a small gesture to celebrate their success. Mr Suresh Sambandam pioneered the concept of gifting cars to their employees - which is why it’s even more special to have him handover these vehicles.”

Sambandam said “It’s a great honour to be here celebrating this milestone with Joseph and his entire team. The rapid and astounding success achieved by Teaboy in such a short time is truly commendable, and the gesture of gifting cars to the core team is a testament to their fantastic achievements. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire Teaboy team for their extraordinary accomplishment.”