Chennai based fishing boat rescued at Sea by Indian Coast Guard

CHENNAI: Fishing Boat Ganapathi Perumal ventured for fishing from Kasimedu harbour on 24th August 2023.

The Boat suffered machinery break down and continued drifting since 01 Sep 2023.

A Surface/Air coordinated search by Coast Guard ships & Air Craft located the boat at 240 Miles from Chennai.

Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Chennai requested nearby Merchant vessel to monitor the boat, till the arrival of Coast Guard Ship.

ICGS Ayush arrived on the location at early hours of 06 Sep 2023, provided necessary logistic, Medical assistance and towed the boat to nearest port Vishakapatnam.

The boat along with crew were finally handed over safely to Fisheries Department at Vishakhapatnam today.