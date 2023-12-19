Chennai bakers ready with gourmet delights for Christmas

CHENNAI: This season, The Bashful Baker has introduced two hampers: the Holiday Cookie Box and the X’mas Hamper.

In the Christmas Hamper, you will find a delectable assortment, including a rich fruit cake (a spiced creation with nuts and dry fruits soaked in rum), almond frangipane blondies (chewy almond squares), orange and chocolate shortbread cookies (a fusion of traditional Scottish shortbread with chocolate and orange zest), and a sandwich spread (chilli mayonnaise).

For those with a specific craving, the à-la-carte Christmas menu offers a tailored selection.

Delivery services are available from December 22-23.

To place your order, contact: 9972223824.





AkiMi’s Gourmet’s Christmas hamper is a festive blend of gourmet delights priced at Rs 2600. It includes rum-less fruit cake, ginger bites, hot chocolate mix, and Florentines. All items in the hamper are vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free. The moist fruit cake, bursting with natural flavours, offers a symphony of fruity goodness, rivalling traditional rum-soaked counterparts.

To place your order, contact: 7550282575.





Fresh Cakes by Bakerzoh presents a thoughtful hamper that captures the spirit of celebration, joy, and a commitment to wellness and sustainability. The hamper includes a hot chocolate mix, wild floral honey, passion fruit concentrate, a Christmas tree wax candle, rose milk cake, golden butter biscuits, and a ceramic coffee mug.



For more details, visit their Instagram page @freshcakes.co.





Daya’s Patisserie, specialists in customised cakes, French pastries, and entremets, presents their Christmas hamper ‘23. This festive box brings together pastries and flavours reminiscent of Christmas in the ‘90s, featuring four assorted pieces. The selection includes coffee and almond Japanese cake, pistachio and strawberry Paris Brest, black forest tart, and chicken kheema/paneer bhurji bun.



For more details, visit Daya’s Patisserie’s Instagram page @dayas_patisserie.