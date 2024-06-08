Chennai: Autistic student sets record six-hours-long, non-stop drumming marathon

CHENNAI: A city-based NGO celebrates the exceptional achievement of a student with autism for setting a record in the international book or records 2024 for a non-stop six hours drumming marathon.

Vishal, a student with autism was trained at HOPe vocational training center for two years. He showcased his talent for six hours in the drum marathon. The NGO that has been dedicated to empowering children with autism and intellectual disabilities since 2007, has been instrumental in nurturing over 1,000 students in various skills.

"Currently, 340 students are being catered to across seven branches. We celebrate this event for the abilities of the students and recognise their potential, " said Dr V Nagarani, founder and managing trustee of the organisation.

The event was graced by renowned singers in the industry including music composer and playback singer C Sathya, and Kalaimamani Dr O S Arun, singer.