CHENNAI: The Chennai airport started to function from 9 am on Tuesday. The airfield was closed due to flooding on Monday and since the rain was stopped and water was removed the AAI started to operate the flights.

On Tuesday morning the officials from the DGCA visited the runways of the Chennai airport and checked whether the flights could be operated on the runway. They found there were no issues with the runway and showed a green signal to run the flights on both the runway.

Since the cyclone michaung has headed towards Andhra Pradesh all the flights to Andhra were cancelled on Tuesday. The footfall in the Chennai airport is also very less due to rain and it led to many cancellations of flights.

The 89 flights that were scheduled to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, London, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Hyderabad, Trichy, Mumbai, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Delhi, Tuticorin, and Selam were cancelled and the flights which supposed to arrive from places were also cancelled.

A total of 177 flights got cancelled in the Chennai airport due to a shortage of passengers. The airport officials said that the situation would become normal on Wednesday and all the flights would be operated as usual.