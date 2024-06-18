Chennai airport receives sixth hoax bomb threat in two weeks

CHENNAI: Chennai airport has once again been targeted by a hoax bomb threat making it the sixth hoax email in the last two weeks.

The airport director's office received an email at 8:50 am this morning stating that an explosive has been planted in the premises.

After this, the senior officials convened an emergency meeting with CISF, State police officers and senior officials from the airport.

As suspected, the bomb threat was a hoax. However, as a precautionary measure, additional surveillance tests were conducted in the airport and surrounding areas.

Personnel from CISF and airport police station intensified patrols and inspection at vehicle parking areas, aircraft refueling zones, and cargo handling areas.

Meanwhile, the investigations from the officials revealed that the hoax email was sent from Istanbul in Turkey. This information regarding the location from where the email came from caused a great shock among the officials.

While this hoax call did not disrupt flight services, the public had to face hardship due to intensive and repeated security checks.

However, questions rise among the public as to why no actions are being taken against the anti-social gang who send these hoax threats which distrubs the public.