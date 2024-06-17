Chennai airport receives fifth hoax bomb threat in two weeks, security tightened

CHENNAI: Chennai airport has once again been targeted by a hoax bomb threat, marking the fifth such incident in the last two weeks.

The airport director's office received an email last night warning that an explosive has been planted in the premises. The security forces were alerted immediately and the bomb detection and disposal squad was deployed.

The senior officers convened an emergency meeting attended by CISF and State police officers, and senior officials from the airport. Though it was determined that it was a hoax threat, the officials decided not to leave anything for chance and decided to check the premises thoroughly.

Personnel from CISF and airport police station intensified patrols and inspection at vehicle parking areas, aircraft refueling zones, and cargo handling areas. Vehicles were allowed inside after thorough inspection.

Finally, as suspected, the bomb threat was a hoax.

This was the fifth bomb threat in two weeks. While it did not disrupt flight services, the public had to face hardship due to intensive and repeated security checks.

The police are tracking the mail to find out the person who sent the bomb hoax, and said strict action would be initiated against the person.