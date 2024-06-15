Chennai airport receives fresh hoax bomb threat, security check intensified

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in the Chennai airport following on Saturday when the police control room received a call in which the caller mentioned that there were explosives inside the Chennai airport at multiple places and they would explode anytime.

Soon, the Airport police and the security officers were alerted and security was intensified.

The police are also trying to trace the caller and nab the people who are giving hoax threats to the Chennai airport at regular intervals and strict action will be taken against them.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday a bomb threat was issued and the officers confirmed that it was a hoax call.

Further details awaited