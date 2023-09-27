Chennai airport footfall was higher than usual on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The footfall in the Chennai airport was higher than usual on Wednesday as people started to travel to various places following the continuous holidays.

Ahead of the long holidays at the weekend, people have started to plan trips with their friends and family and most of them started their travel on Wednesday. Airport sources said on Wednesday the terminal was filled with passengers as it would be during the festival days and footfall was more than the previous days.

However, due to the huge demand ticket prices have also increased in the Chennai airport. Usually for Thailand, it would cost around 9,000 from Chennai but now for these four days, the ticket prices have gone up to 32,000. For Dubai, it was Rs 10,500 but now it is increased to 21,500.

The ticket prices for Singapore, Malaysia and have also increased for this week by up to two times. Airport sources said there was a huge demand for the tickets as most of the people are travelling to tourist places with their friends. The officials said that compared with previous years this year the passenger footfall is increasing in the Chennai airport.