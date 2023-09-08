CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman died after she was engulfed in flames after the fire from an earthen lamp spread to her saree while she was performing pooja at her house in Perambur on Wednesday. Police identified the woman as Malathi, a resident of Thiruvenkadam Street in Perambur.

She suffered 80 per cent burns and was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she succumbed without responding to treatment on Wednesday night. Police said Malathi was performing pooja at her house and lit the camphor.

The flames from the camphor spread on to her dress. She tried to put it out by rolling on the floor and cried out for help. Hearing her cries, Malathi’s neighbours rushed to her rescue and took her to the hospital.