Chennai: 29-yr-old man from Kerala held for defrauding man of Rs 50 lakh

CHENNAI: Tambaram police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Kerala for cheating a man of Rs 50 lakh by claiming that his phone number was used in money laundering.

The victim, M Suresh Kumar (52) of Irumbuliyur, had received a call in February this year.

The caller claimed to be from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and told him that they have received information that his phone number was used in money laundering activities and Mumbai police was probing the case.

Soon, the call was connected to another person who claimed to be a Mumbai police official and said that they require his money to be verified by the RBI and asked him to transfer money to some bank accounts.

Only after he did not receive the money back, Suresh realised he was cheated and filed a police complaint.

A special team of Tambaram city police arrested Mohammed Shahid of Kerala in connection with the crime and brought him back to the city.