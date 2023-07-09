Chengalpattu: Woman killed, three of family injured after car rams onto govt bus

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was killed while her husband and two daughters survived with injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed onto a parked Government bus at Achirapakkam in Chengalpattu district on early Sunday morning. The driver of the car too escaped with injuries, police said.

The family was traveling to Tuticorin along the Chennai-Trichy highway when the accident happened.

The government bus operating from Achirapakkam to Orathi was parked along the highway. The driver of the car could not control the speeding vehicle and rammed onto the back of the bus, as a result of which the front portion of the car got completely mangled.

Passerby rushed to the rescue of the occupants and alerted the authorities. The occupants in the car were moved to a hospital nearby where the woman, Thanga Megala was declared dead on arrival.

Her husband, Muthu Durai (45) and their two daughters are under treatment. Achirapakkam Police recovered the woman's body and sent it to Government hospital for post mortem.

Locals told police that the local buses are supposed to enter the Bazaar in Achirapakkam and board passengers from the bus stop, but several buses do not enter into the town and board passengers from the highway itself.

Further investigations are on.