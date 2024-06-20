Chengalpattu railway station to be redeveloped at a cost of Rs. 22.14 crores

CHENNAI: The redevelopment of Chengalpattu railway station proposed at a cost of Rs. 22.14 crores under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is gaining monentum and more than 50 percent of the work is completed.

A press release from the Southern Railway said that the station receives an average footfall of more than 58,000 passengers per day.

It is a major rail hub situated in the Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section and is also a key terminal for express trains, facilitating travel to Southern districts.

Chengalpattu – Arakkonam line, connects to Chennai and Kanchipuram, the release said. Key development works include construction of a new station building, development of a new entrance and porch, provision of a new concourse, booking counters, additional three retiring rooms, modification of the existing station building to include an AC waiting hall, VIP lounge, retail spaces, resurfacing of platform flooring, expansion of parking spaces.

Upon redevelopment the railway station will have spacious pedestrian pathways, lifts for passengers and an escalator to connect the existing FOB. Under the passenger amenity information display system and public nnouncement system, replacement of roofing sheets and installation of CCTV systems are to be taken up, railway sources said.

Currently, 50 percent of approach road works, platform paving works, 80 percent of lift works in PF 2, 7 - 8, 20 percent of re-modelling of existing station building works are completed, the release added.