Chengalpattu killer hooch case: Two detained under Goondas Act

CHENGALPATTU: District Collector AR Rahul Nadh on Thursday sentenced two persons to be imprisoned under the Goondas Act in connection with spurious liquor case that killed eight people two months ago. The victims from in and around Sidhamur Achirupakkam area died in the month of May after they consumed spurious liquor distributed by the accused. Following this, the case was transferred to the CB-CID and a total of six cases were registered and investigated. The CB-CID officials recommended that the accused Amavasai (40) and Rajesh (27) from Karukanthangal to be tried under the Goondas Act after which the Collector passed the imprisonment order on Thursday.