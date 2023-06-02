Chengalpattu GH: Accused doctor tenders apology after suspension

CHENGALPATTU: The doctor who reportedly sexually harassed a trainee doctor, that recently sparked off a protest by the resident medicos at the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital, has been placed under suspension by the college administration on Thursday.

More than 100 trainee doctors walked out of the building and staged a protest inside the premises wearing black badges after Jithendra, a doctor, allegedly subjected one of the female trainees to sexual harassment.

Despite a formal complaint since no action was initiated against the doctor, the trainees halted work and went on a protest demanding immediate action.

The protestors also demanded proper protection for women medicos and refused to withdraw the protest until the doctor tendered an apology for his behaviour. Following this, the college administration placed the accused doctor under suspension from Thursday and Dr Jithendra met the protestors and apologised for his demeanour.