Chemical boiler blasts in factory in Oragadam, no human casualties

CHENNAI: A chemical boiler blasted in a factory in Oragadam on Friday. No human casualties were reported.

The incident happened at a private car spare parts manufacturing unit functioning in Oragadam near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district.

On Friday evening one of the boilers of the factory exploded and the factory caught fire.

Soon hundreds of employees who were on duty in the factory rushed outside and a fire and rescue team from Sriperumbudur reached the spot and doused the fire after two hours.

Police said goods worth many lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire. The Oragadam police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the fire.