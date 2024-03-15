Chef joins his mom to explore culinary delights of Godavari region

CHENNAI: Anasuya Devi’s culinary expertise, especially in dishes like chepala pulusu and iguru gravies, sparked a passion for cooking in her son, Chandra Sekhar Raju. His childhood kitchen adventures with his mother laid the foundation for his career as a chef at Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram.

Together with Anasuya, Chef Raju is showcasing the flavours of the Godavari region at the ongoing ‘Godavari Ruchulu’ food festival. However, it was Chef Murthi who facilitated this collaboration. During his leisure time, Chef Murthi travels to remote villages across India to explore native cuisines from each state. During one such journey, he visited Raju’s house in Bhimavaram, West Godavari and was surprised by the unique flavours of Anasuya’s dishes.

Chef Chandra Sekhar Raju and his mother Anasuya Devi

Inspired, Murthi decided to introduce these dishes to the people of Chennai through a food festival, bringing the mother-son duo together. Chef Murthi says, “I stayed with them for four days and was truly impressed by Anasuya amma’s cooking. I wanted to share the taste of the Godavari region with Chennaiites and educate them about traditional dishes through this food festival.”

Chef Raju explains that what sets apart the Godavari region’s cuisine is its unique ingredients.

“Unlike other areas like Andhra and Rayalaseema, where mustard seeds are commonly used, in Godavari, we use a different seed in our dishes. At the food festival, diners can enjoy specialities such as Bhendakaya Pulusu, Dondakaya Vepudu, Gongura Mutton, Birakaya Eguru, and Chapla Eguru. My 70-year-old mom is excited about this collaboration and to present her dishes. She wanted Chennaiites to taste the food from her native place. My mom’s culinary expertise involves generations of family recipes and skills passed on from her family,” Chef Raju shares proudly.

Executive Chef Murthi

Chef Murthi adds to the conversation, saying, “Anasuya amma will have a lot of stories to share about the traditional recipes. In the Godavari region, they use Telaga pindi made from white sesame seeds. This ingredient is used while making dry vegetables and prawn dishes. Another speciality is Lakshmi Charu, made using fermented rice water.”

Godavari Ruchulu food festival is on till March 20 at Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center.