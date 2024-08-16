Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 16.08.2024

CHENNAI: The prices of raw mango, beetroot, and beans at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market rose on Thursday.

Mango prices have increased since the beginning of August. On August 13th, mango were sold at Rs 80 per kg, but on August 14th, the price rose by Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg. Today, its price has risen to Rs 190 per kg.

A kg of beetroot was sold at Rs 60 on Wednesday, but today it is selling at Rs 70 per kg, up ten rupees.

Beans were sold at Rs 40 per kg on August 14, but today the price has increased by ten rupees to Rs 50 per kg.

Prices of onion, tomato, potato and coconut are being sold without any change.