Check out prices of vegetables on May 8 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Fluctuations in vegetable prices continue at the Koyambedu wholesale market due to a persistent supply shortage caused by prolonged dry weather and scorching summer heat.

Price of peas rose by Rs 10 today compared to May 7. It is being sold at Rs 180. On May 7, it was priced Rs 170.

Vegetables like beans, Ooty carrots are priced at Rs 150 and Rs 50 respectively today, marking a Rs 10 dip. On May 7, they were sold at Rs 160 and Rs 60, respectively.

Notably, the prices of staple vegetables like onion, tomato, potato, and drumstick have not changed. Yesterday, onion was at Rs 30, tomato at Rs 20, potato at Rs 35, drumstick at Rs 25.

