Check out prices of vegetables on May 7 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

DT Next takes a look at the daily prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu market to help you plan your expenditure better.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 May 2024 7:55 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-07 08:05:05.0  )
Representative Image (Photo credi: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The persistent heat wave and ongoing supply shortages continue to impact the prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in the city.

Price of onion is still on the rise. Today, its price is Rs 30. On May 3 and 4, the price was Rs 20, and on May 6, it was Rs 26.

Meanwhile, the price of green chilies has been fluctuating. After being sold at Rs 90 on May 6, its price decreased to Rs 60 today.

Notably, the price of drumsticks has seen a steady decrease --- it was Rs 35 on May 4, Rs 30 on May 6, and Rs 25 on May 7.

The price of beans which was Rs 170 on May 4 came down to Rs 160 on May 6 and continues to be at the same rate today.

Here is the list of vegetable prices for May 7:

Online Desk

