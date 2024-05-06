Check out prices of vegetables on May 6 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The ongoing heat wave and supply shortages continues to cause variations in vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in the city.

When compared to the prices of onion on May 3 (Rs 20) and May 4 (Rs 20), the price has surged by Rs 6 on May 6 (Rs 26).

Meanwhile, the prices of drumsticks have dropped today by Rs 5 compared to the prices on May 3 and May 4( Rs 35)

Also, the price of green chilly has been fluctuating since May 3. The price was Rs 40 on may 3 and suddenly surge by Rs 70 and being sold at Rs 100 on May 4. Today the price has dropped by Rs 10 and being sold at Rs 90.

Notably, the price of peas, beans, lemons, and Ooty carrots today is the same as it was on May 4. (Peas: Rs 150; Beans: Rs 160; Ooty Carrots: Rs 70).

Here is the list of vegetable prices for May 6: