Check out prices of vegetables on May 16 at Chennai's Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: The prices of garlic, tomato and green chilli Witnessed a dip change at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex on Thursday.

According to traders at the market, the price of garlic shot up to Rs 350 per kilogram on Thursday from Rs 300 per kilogram just a day ago.

Similarly, the price of tomato today has decreased to Rs 30/kg from Rs 35/kg yesterday while green chilli is being sold for Rs 90 today, up from Rs 95 on Thursday.

