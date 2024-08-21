Check out prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu market on 21.08.2024

CHENNAI: The price of lemon at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market rose on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the prices of ooty carrot, snake guard and beans recorded a dip today.

According to traders at the market, the lemon increased by Rs 10.

Yesterday, it was sold for Rs 170 per kg but is priced at Rs 180 per kg today.

The price of ooty carrot decreased to Rs 110 per kg today from Rs 120 on August 20, marking a fall of Rs 10.

The price of snake guard and beans decreased by Rs 5 per kg, They are being sold at Rs 20 per kg and Rs 45 per kg.

Meanwhile, the rates of ginger and garlic remains same as yesterday's and is being priced at Rs 145 per kg and Rs 300 per kg.

The price of drumsticks had risen to Rs 190 per kg in July but has since seen a sharp fall.

The vegetable is being sold at the market for Rs 30 per kg from August 7 and its price remains the same today.

The rates of other essentials continue to be stable.