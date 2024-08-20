Check out prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu market on 20.08.2024

CHENNAI: The price of lemon and green chillies recorded a fall at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai on Tuesday, compared to Sunday.

According to traders at the market, the price of green chillies fell to Rs 60 per kg on Tuesday from Rs 80 per kg.

Similarly, lemon is being sold at Rs 170 today from Sunday's price of Rs 180.

Meanwhile, the price of raw mangoes has skyrocketed this month. From being sold at Rs 50 per kg earlier this month, they are being sold at Rs 180 on August 20.

The price of garlic and ginger remains same, and is being sold at Rs 300 and Rs 145 per kg.

However, the prices of essentials like onion and potato continue to remain more or less the same as last week.