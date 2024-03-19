Cheated by online scammers, Tambaram woman loses more than Rs 80,000

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman lost more than Rs 80,000 to online scammers who promised her a loan of Rs 4 lakh without interest in Tambaram on Monday. Divya of Kannadapalayam in Tambaram purchased a cot and air conditioner for her home recently and were paying EMIs to a private finance company.

A few days ago Divya received a phone call in which the caller congratulated her for paying the EMI on time over the past months and said that she was eligible for a loan of Rs 4 lakh at zero interest.

Divya who was interested in it decided to apply for the loan and paid Rs 3,150 through UPI for applying for the loan. Later Divya even after paying Rs 81,500 did not receive the loan. She came to know that the finance office in Mudichur provided no interes-free loan. After a complaint was filed at Tambaram police station, the cops promised her of action soon.