Charcoal iron box thief caught in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man who had allegedly stolen over 40 charcoal iron box from the streets of Chennai has been nabbed by the police.

The suspect has been indentified as Ajay, an associate of 'powder Ravi' of North Chennai.

According to the police he had been targeting charcoal iron boxes of the street side ironing shops in Triplicane, Teynampet and Abhiramapuram in the last few months.

He will break these ironing carts and take away the iron box. These iron boxes are costly as many of them will be made of heavy copper.

The price of these iron boxes will vary depending on the weight and metal with which those are made. Some are as costly as Rs.20,000.

Police said that after stealing these iron boxes Ajay used to sell it for half the price to ironing cart owners in other parts of the city.