Character and critical thinking defines education: Actor Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay emphasised on how character and critical thinking defines education by giving an anecdote from scientist Albert Einstein's life in a 'meet and greet' gathering to honour students who scored top marks in their class 10 and 12 exams.

Vijay advised students to give importance to character and thinking ability beyond the academic education. "When wealth is lost nothing is lost, When health is lost something is lost, When character is lost everything is lost," said Vijay to drive his point.



The event, organised by Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, was held in a private hall in Chennai's Neelankarai.

More than thousand students were selected by the functionaries of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI). The students were participated in the event along with their parents. During the event Vijay gave an interesting and enchanting speech to motivate the students. I feel more responsible now by seeing you, said Vijay.

Further, he mentioned the importance of education by quoting a famous dialogue from the film 'Asuran', that no one can take away education from one. "I thought of to do something for education from so long that i made it right now", said Vijay.

Later, Vijay urged students should keep the self discipline when they go out of their home in search of higher education.

Meanwhile, he asked the students to study and know about poliical leaders like Ambedkar, Periyar, Kamarajar.

Vijay felicitated Dindigul student Nandhini who secured 600 out 600 marks in board exam, with diamond necklace. Subsequently, he felicitated over a thousand students with momento, certificate and cash rewards.

Vijay advises students to put an end to "cash for vote" culture

Subsequently, Vijay requested the voters to not receive cash for votes in his speech. Vijay mentioned the students as the next voters to elect good leaders in future, meanwhile he criticized cash for votes and requested to avoid it. He urged the students to ask their parents to not receive cash for votes. To be noted, Vijay carefully dodged political controversy by avoiding any reference from contemporary politics or politicians. But he successfully sent his message to his fans and voters which he wanted to do with his well-written speech.