Changes in pattern of train services: Southern Railways

CHENNAI: In a press release issued by the Southern Railways the following changes in patterns of trains has been notified.



Train No. 12615 Dr MGR Chennai Central New Delhi Grand trunk Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 18.40 hrs on Saturday is fully cancelled due to operational reasons.

Train No. 22160 Dr MGR Chennai Central Mumbai CST Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13.15 hrs on Saturday is rescheduled to leave at 15.00 hrs due to late running of pairing train (late by 1 hr 45 mins).

Train No.22503 Kanniyakumari Dibrugarh Vivek Express, scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 17.25 hrs on Saturday is rescheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 20.25 hrs due to late running of pairing train. (late by 3 hrs).