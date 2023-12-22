Changes in pattern of train services owing to engineering works

CHENNAI: As part of ongoing Engineering works, Line Block/Signal Block is permitted In Chennai Central - Gudur section at Sullurupeta Yard on 23rd & 25th December 2023 between 12:45 hrs to 13:45 hrs, said a Southern railway press release. Consequently, the following changes are made in the pattern of EMU train services.

Train No. 42413, Moore Market Complex – Sullurupeta EMU Local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:15 hrs is partially cancelled between Tada and Sullurupeta on 23rd & 25th December 2023.

Train No. 42414, Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Sullurupeta at 13:20 hrs is partially cancelled between Sullurupeta and Tada on 23rd & 25th December 2023.