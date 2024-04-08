Changes in pattern of train services on 10, 11 April ; check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Monday announced that as part of Ramzan festival on Thursday being National Holiday, Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be maintained in Chennai Central - Arakkonam, Chennai Central - Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu and MRTS sections.

The computerized passenger reservation centers in Chennai division of Southern Railway will function for only one shift, similar to Sunday pattern of working (08:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs) on Thursday, said a Southern Railway statement.

As part of ongoing Engineering works in Chennai Central - Arakkonam section at Tiruvalangadu Yard from 22.50 hrs of 10th April to 04:50 hrs of 11th April, Five EMU train services are skipping stoppages.

Train No. 43441, Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:00, Train No. 66009, Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 22:45 hrs will run on fast line between Tiruvallur - Arakkonam skipping stoppage at Senji Panambakkam on 10th April 2024.

Train No: 43402, Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 03:45, Train No: 43802, Arakkonam – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04:00, Train No: 43404, Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04:25 hrs will run on fast line between Arakkonam - Tiruvallur skipping stoppage at Senji Panambakkam on 11th April 2024, added the statement.