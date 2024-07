Changes in pattern of train services in Chennai-Vijayawada division announced, check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains from and through Chennai would be cancelled owing to engineering works in Vijayawada division, due to engineering works, said a Southern Railway statement.

Train No 17237 Bitragunta – Dr MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Bitragunta at 04.55 hrs, Train No 17238 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bitragunta Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 16.30 hrs on from 29, 30, 31July, 1,2,12,13, 14,15, 16,19, 20, 21, 22, 23,26, 27,28, 29 and 30 August are fully cancelled.

Train No 12509 SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati Superfast Express (running via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur) leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 23.40 hrs on 31 July, 2, 7, 9,14,16, 21,23, 28 and 30 August will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu.

Train No. 12376 Jasidih – Tambaram Superfast Weekly Express leaving Jasidih at 13.10 hrs on 31 July, 7,14, 21 and 28 August will be diverted to run via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada skipping stoppage at Eluru, added the statement.